Thick dust haze atmosphere to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted moderate to thick dust haze conditions over the central states on Wednesday with horizontal visibilities less than 1000m over Abuja, Bida, Zaria and Makurdi.

NiMet made the prediction in the Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday.

It explained that the region would have day and night temperature of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius and 8 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience thick dust haze conditions with day and Night temperatures of 30 to 34 degrees and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience thick dust haze conditions with visibility values less than 1000m throughout the forecast period.

“The region will have day and night temperatures of 24 to 31 degrees Celsius and 12 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

“Thick dust haze is expected over the entire country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

NAN.

