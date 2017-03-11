Teacher remanded over abduction, rape of teenage girl

A Kano State Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 30-year-old teacher be remanded in prison over alleged abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The accused, Victor Kusi, of Badawa Quarters, Kano, is facing a two-count charge of abduction and rape.

The Senior Magistrate, Hajiya Aisha Yahaya, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison pending the advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Yahaya adjourned the case till March 14 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Isyaku Alhassan, told the court that the accused kept the girl in his room for two days and raped her repeatedly.

Alhassan said: “The accused kept the victim for two days in his room and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her three times.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 272 and 283 of the Penal Code.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.