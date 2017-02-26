Taraba LG poll: SIEC suspends election in LG over violence

The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission has suspended election in Ibi Local Government Council over violence that erupted in the area.

Dr. Philip Duwe, the Chairman of the commission, said this while speaking with newsmen in Jalingo on Saturday.

Duwe noted that the suspension became necessary following violence that broke out in the area in the course of the exercise.

He said: “Yes we have suspended elections in Ibi to avoid further destruction of property.

“We have succeeded in securing the electoral officer and we are trying to secure the electoral materials so that we will seat down after and think of how to go about the election.”

Duwe explained that apart from Ibi, election was going on peacefully in the remaining 15 LGAs.

He, however, said there were some cases of delay in the arrival of electoral materials in some places but the commission was doing everything to ensure delivery of the materials on time.

