Taraba LG election: PDP wins 13 LGs so far declared

The Peoples Democratic Party candidates have been declared winners of 13 local government chairmanship seats so far declared by the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission.

Dr. Philip Duwe, the Chairman of the commission, announced the results of the February 25 council polls in Jalingo on Sunday.

Duwe declared Alhaji Mohammed Umar as Chairman-elect of Gashaka; Nicholas Waniyafiwani, Lau; Alhaji Abdul Boboji, Jalingo; and Danladi Suntai as Chairman-elect of Bali Local Government.

Others are Slhaji Salisu Dogo, Ardo-Kola; Joseph Mika, Yorro; Adi Daniel, Wukari; Christopher Koshombo, Zing; Alhaji Yahuza Yahaya, Gassol; and Nashuka Musa for Donga.

Duwe also declared Shiban Tikari as chairman-elect for Takum; Stephen Agya, Kurmi; while Rimansikwe Karma was declared Chairman-elect for Ussa Local Government.

Results from Sardauna and Karim Lamido Local Governments are still being waited, while the exercise was suspended in Ibi Local Government after violence broke out during the exercise.

The All Progressives Congress won three councillorship seats in Jalingo, with the Social Democratic Party winning one councillorship in Zing, while the rest were cleared by the PDP.

