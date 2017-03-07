SWAN sets deadline for 2017 membership registration

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has set a March 20 deadline for the completion of online registration of old and new members of the association for 2017.

Olawale Alabi, the Secretary-General of SWAN, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said the deadline was to allow the association’s National Secretariat collate names of applicants.

He said the SWAN National Secretariat would then send the applicants’ names to the leadership of their respective state chapters for verification.

Alabi said this would be done before the final granting of membership or revalidation of status.

He said: “This will lead to the issuance of ID cards for members as Full, Associate or Veteran Members of the association within days.

“This process, adopted in line with what is obtainable at the International Sports Press Association, will see the national secretariat printing the cards only after the verification by the state chapters.”

The SWAN Secretary-General said the registration exercise demanded that members visited the Association’s website (www.swannational.com) to fill in their details.

He said this should be after the payment of N3,500 to the bank to cover annual dues and production of ID card.

Alabi said: “The National Secretariat had in its earlier statement directed that payment be made only to the Association’s membership dues/cards account at Diamond Bank with number 0086947977 and name Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

“Members/applicants are thereafter expected to fill in their details in the new order that will also lead to the collation of data for the Association’s membership register.”

He urged old and prospective members who needed further enquiries to direct them to nationalswan@gmail.com or the SWAN National Secretariat at the National Stadium in Abuja.

