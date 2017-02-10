Surgeon identifies major causes of jaundice

A paediatric surgeon, Dr. Samson Olori, on Thursday attributed the major cause of jaundice in children to infection and incompatible blood group, which in severe cases can lead to body stiffness.

Jaundice occurs because of excessive production of bilirubin in the body, resulting in yellowness of the eye or the skin, Olori said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

Bilirubin is a yellowish pigment found in bile, a fluid produced in the liver and one of the pigments found in the red blood cell.

A breakdown of the red blood cell beyond which the body can adequately metabolise and excrete will result in the deposit of the pigments and lead to the colouration of the skin or eye.

Olori, who works with University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, said jaundice also occurred when a woman with negative blood group gave birth to a child with a man whose blood group was positive.

Olori said: “Infection can be a very major cause in a new born (baby).

“A child may be having fever and at the same time the body is yellowish and because of the infection there is rapid breakdown of the red blood cells beyond what the body can handle and eventually lead to deposit of bilirubin in the mucus and in the skin.

“Particularly for new born babies, it is very risky because bilirubin can be also deposited in some parts of the brain leading to serious effect on the areas that control the motor activity.

“That is why some of these children will end up with some form of stiffness or spastic ceasing.”

Olori advised women with O- (negative) blood group or others to consult their obstetrician when pregnant to have adequate counselling on when and how to take the preventive drugs.

Olori said: “Incompatibility of blood groups, what we call ABO compatibility; some mothers have different kinds of blood groups from their babies

“Particularly for those that are negative and for some reason, there is exchange of blood between the child and the mother; when that child is delivered, the child may not have any problem.

“But the mother’s system would have produced antibodies against that kind of blood group in the child.

“So by the time she takes in again, the child when delivered, may suffer consequences of that exposure because the mother’s system will see that child as a foreign body and the system tries to destroy the blood cells.

“So the rapid destruction of the blood cells in that child will now give rise to some of these features in the child.”

According to him, there are drugs given to expectant mothers who have ABO incompatibility blood groups to prevent jaundice.

He said for a child that had severe infection, treatment would be by blood transfusion with aim of reducing the effect of the infection from the blood of the child.

Olori said: “We take most of the blood out; give the child fresh blood that does not have those elements and hope that with such treatment the child will overcome the infection.”

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.