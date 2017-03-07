Supporters group commends Ambode, Dalung over National Stadium, Stationery Stores

Members of the Stationery Stores Supporters Trust have commended the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for offering to take over and renovate the National Stadium in Lagos.

The members gave the commendation in a press statement on Monday jointly signed by the Trust’s National President, Ime James, and its National Secretary, Yomi Opakunle.

In the statement, the group also said it was “equally extremely gratified by the passionate plea” of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, for the return of Stationery Stores FC

The statement said: “The call by the Minister is constructive, timely and capable of not just accelerating the return and sustenance of the Lagos darling team, but also facilitating the revival of such other legacy clubs as Leventis United FC of Ibadan, Raccah Rovers FC of Kano and many others.

“The Minister’s call is equally consistent with our efforts as supporters over the years.

“These efforts included our registering the first-ever Football Supporters Trust (a Lagos State registered Cooperatives Multipurpose Society) in Nigeria, in support of the owners of Stationery Stores FC.

“This is to ensure the sustainable return of the club, which is an undisputable Nigerian legacy.”

The group said it had also revived over 30 Supporters Club chapters in Nigeria and 12 in West Africa/Africa, the UK, the USA and China.

It expressed appreciation at the fatherly concern of Governor Ambode for the return of Stores FC.

The group urged him to support the Adebajo family to ensure the club on its return was put on a viable footing.

It said: “This is important as the club intensifies preparations for the 2017 Lagos State FA Cup.

“Moreover, it will be very appreciated if the governor graciously incorporates the darling club of Lagos in his administration’s plan for a well-deserved `Lagos at 50’ celebrations.

“As supporters of Nigeria’s most flamboyant and first truly professional club, we pledge our continued loyalty to the legacy of Israel Adebajo.

“We also thank Sports Minister Dalung for his call to make the refurbished National Stadium Surulere, the new home base of Super Stores FC.”

Stationery Stores FC of Lagos were one of the most dreaded club sides in the country between the late 60s and the dearly 90s.

The club not only intimidated the rest with its quality of play and honours won at the national and international levels, but also overwhelmed the Nigerian football landscape with its support base.

It produced many great players such as Haruna Ilerika, Sam Opone, Peter Fregene, Peter Rufai and Tarila Okorowanta who all went on to play for the national teams at various times.

