Super Eagles static on FIFA ranking

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles, remained the 41st best team in the world in the latest ranking released by FIFA on Thursday.

The Nigerian team also occupied the seventh place on the continent. They are currently behind Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Congo DR.

Nigeria’s ranking next month may likely improve having lined up friendlies against African champions, Cameroon and Senegal this month London.

With only four ‘A’ international games considered for the March edition, there are few changes in the latest FIFA World Ranking. South American heavyweights, Argentina and Brazil, remain in first and second respectively, while reigning FIFA World Cup champions, Germany, stay third.

The top 20 are unchanged from February except for two notable exceptions. Poland (12, plus 2) reached their best ever world ranking, joining Wales in joint 12th position for March.

The next FIFA World Ranking is slated for 6th of April this year.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.