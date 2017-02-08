Super Eagles get friendlies ahead World Cup, Nations Cup qualifiers

The Nigeria Football Federation has approved two friendly games for the Super Eagles ahead the double header Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in August.

This was contained in a communique signed after the NFF executive committee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

It was unanimously agreed that there was the need for intensive preparation of the Super Eagles for the remaining matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying race, as well as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series starting in June this year.

“As part of the preparation, the Super Eagles will play two friendly matches against quality opposition in March 2017,” the communique read in parts.

Nigeria leads group B with six points, while Cameroon is second with two points after playing 1-1 with Zambia in another group match on Saturday.

Zambia and Algeria have one point each.

Meanwhile, the NFF has also charged all four clubs representing Nigeria in this year’s CAF Champions League (Rangers International FC and Rivers United FC) and CAF Confederation Cup (Wikki Tourist FC and FC IfeanyiUbah) to intensify their preparations and strive to do the nation proud in the competitions.

