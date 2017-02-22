Sunshine Stars storm Government House, demand eight months unpaid salaries

Players and officials of Nigeria Premier League side, Sunshine Stars, have stormed the Ondo State Government House, Akure to demand eight months unpaid salaries and allowances. Sunshine’s skipper, Abe Sunday, in a telephone chat on Wednesday said they have resolved to remain at the Government House gate until the Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, comes to […]

Players and officials of Nigeria Premier League side, Sunshine Stars, have stormed the Ondo State Government House, Akure to demand eight months unpaid salaries and allowances.

Sunshine’s skipper, Abe Sunday, in a telephone chat on Wednesday said they have resolved to remain at the Government House gate until the Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, comes to their aid.

Sunday’s words: “We met with the governor (Olusegun Mimiko) on Tuesday but he only told us to look for the attoney general to sign our cheques. As we speak, there is no solution in sight.

“We are pleading with the state government to pay us our salaries as we all have families to cater.”

Asked if the club will honour this weekend’s Nigeria Professional Football League tie against Rivers United, the former Flying Eagles’ defender said they may be walked over as it is becoming difficult to play on empty stomach.

Sunshine Stars are two points away from the relegation zone with nine points from nine Nigeria topflight games.

They forced Nasarawa United to a 1-1 draw in their last outing in Lafia.

