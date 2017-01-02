Sunny, hazy atmosphere to prevail on Monday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted Sunny and hazy conditions over the central states of Abuja, Minna , Kaduna and Bida on Monday.

NiMet made the prediction in the Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Sunday in Abuja.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures of 27 to 35 degrees Celsius and 11 to 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern states would experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres with localised visibility values less than 2000 metres over Benin, Enugu and Akure.

It also predicted day and night time temperatures of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius and 17 to 22 degrees Celsius, respectively during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius and 11 to 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

NiMet predicted: “Improvement in horizontal visibility is expected across the country as no fresh dust was raised from the Sahara region, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the northern and central cities.

“Though some dust particles are still in suspension in the atmosphere, however, temperatures observed over these regions are still on the increase.”

