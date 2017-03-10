Sultan urges FG to relax ban on importation of rice, vehicles through land borders

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to relax its ban on importation of rice and vehicles through land borders.

The Sultan made the call when the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Sokoto.

Abubakar said: “We will continue to serve as the voices of the voiceless and in this direction; we are calling on the federal government to look into some recent policies that will further tighten the noose on the necks of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are already going through difficult times and policies should not be taken to further aggravate the suffering of Nigerians.

“This will also avoid disharmony between the government and the governed.”

Abubakar specifically cited the examples of the ban on the importation of rice and vehicles through land borders, saying: “The policies should be relaxed.”

The Sultan stressed that some of the policies were “still ill-timed”.

The monarch pledged to provide sustained support, prayers and wise counsel to the government, adding: “We will always work for the peace, unity, stability and the even socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

“We are also assuring the government of our sustained total support, loyalty and commitment and would work towards the spiritual and temporal development of Nigerians.”

Abubakar congratulated Osinbajo at 60, welcoming him to “the club of the old people”.

Earlier, the acting President underscored the importance of Sokoto State in the affairs of Nigeria and pledged that the government would continue to pursue the development and agriculture and solid minerals to diversify the economy.

Osinbajo said: “The development of agriculture and agro-allied value chains are key in this direction.

“Sokoto state is in the forefront of agricultural revolution to bring back Nigeria on the path of sustainable development.

“Agencies of the federal government would continue to facilitate trade and commerce in the nation.”

Osinbajo was accompanied on the visit by Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the Minister of State, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aishatu Abubakar, among others.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.