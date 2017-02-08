Sultan, Aregbesola, others pray for Nigeria

The Osun State Muslim Community would on Sunday hold a national prayer session in honour of Dr. Sakariyau Babalola, the Deputy President General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by Alhaji Femi Abbas, a spokesperson for the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria.

The event, billed to hold in Osogbo, would have in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the NSCIA, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, as well as Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State.

Also expected at the prayer session are Islamic scholars from South West Zone as well as Muslim organisations and groups.

The statement said this was the first prayer session that the Osun Muslim Community would be holding for Babalola who also doubles as the President of MUSWEN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.