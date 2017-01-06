Study shows suicide bombings kill more in 2016 than ever before

A study by the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies on Friday indicated that last year was the deadliest recorded for suicide bombings, with more than 5,650 people killed worldwide.

A statement from the Tel Aviv-based institute said not less than 800 perpetrators carried out 469 suicide attacks in 28 countries.

It said the Islamic State group directly or indirectly responsible for 70 per cent of the bombings.

The institute said that majority of attacks happened in the Middle East, with 146 in Iraq.

It said that in 2015, there were 452 suicide bombings recorded worldwide, carried out by 735 perpetrators, with around 4,330 fatalities.

The study said: “It appears that suicide terrorism will be a key tool for the Islamic State in consolidating its image as unconquerable, creating deterrence against its enemies, and taking revenge for the international activity against it.”

It said the numbers recorded by the institute represent bombings that were reported by at least two independent sources, with many unverified claims of responsibility by organisations such as Islamic State not counted.

