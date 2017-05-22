Street begging by children un-Islamic, Sultan declares

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, said on Sunday that street begging by children has no basis in Islam and challenged those engaging in the act to find other means of earning a living.

Abubakar, who is also the President-General of the Jema’atu Nasril Islam, stated this while presiding over the pre-Ramadan meeting of JNI’s Central Committee, held at the JNI headquarters, Kaduna.

He said: “Almajiri system of begging is not representing Islam and must, therefore, be dissociate from Islam.

“Islam encourages scholarship and entrepreneurship and frowns at laziness and idleness as exemplified by itinerant Almajiri.”

Abubakar, therefore, said attempt must be made to stop the practice of Almajiri system of begging among Muslim faithful.

He noted that hunger and poverty were responsible for children begging on the streets, urging the government, particularly at the state level to prioritise welfare of their citizens to address hunger and poverty.

He also urged state governments to strengthen the institution of Zakkat and endowment to address wanton poverty.

The Sultan urged the government at all levels, particularly at the state level, to rise to their responsibilities of ensuring welfare of every citizen.

NAN reports that the event is an annual meeting meant to set modalities and guidelines for moon sighting and general Muslims conduct during the holy month.

NAN also reports that prominent traditional rulers and Islamic scholars attended the meeting.

NAN.

