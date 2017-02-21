Stop illegal parking, LASTMA boss urges drivers

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Wale Musa, has appealed to motorists, especially commercial drivers, to desist from illegal picking and dropping of passengers at undesignated places.

Musa, who spoke at LASTMA Headquarters after an evaluation of traffic movement in Lagos on Monday, noted that the trend of unauthorised parking was one of the factors hindering free-flow of traffic in some parts of the State.

He expressed regret that in spite of various efforts by LASTMA to ensure free-flow of traffic, including sensitization and enlightenment, some commercial drivers still flagrantly disobey the provisions of the law.

He also noted that traffic flow at major roundabouts across the State is being hampered by traders and commercial vehicles drivers, who, he said, engaged in stopping at undesignated locations to offload wares.

While urging traders to limit their business activities to market areas, Musa called on the members of the public to justify government’s huge investment in road infrastructure by complying with traffic laws with a view to ensuring free-flow of traffic on all roads in the State.

He warned that violation of traffic rules and regulations would no longer be condoned by the government and therefore appealed to drivers to comply with the rules to avoid unpleasant consequences.

