Stationery Stores Supporters Club move to resuscitate club

Some ardent supporters of the defunct Lagos-based Stationery Stores FC have vowed to resuscitate the club, claiming that it was brand that must live on.

The supporters made the pledge at the Stationery Stores Supporters Trust Special Achievement Award to selected members of the 1992 all-conquering squad that won the Nigerian league.

The event, held at the Sportshaq Center, Surulere, had in attendance all the supporters’ club members and the President of the club, Pastor Eliashib Ime-James.

In his remarks, Ime-James said that the aim of resuscitating the club would start with the members coming together to associate among themselves thereby sharing the fond memories of the club.

Ime-James said: “I am happy to tell you that Stationery Stores Supporters Trust is now a registered entity with the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“We are here today to celebrate one of the fond memories of the club by honouring those that have done us proud like the 1992 set that won the Nigerian League.

“We are also happy to tell the world that Stationery Stores Supporters now have our presence in Kenya, Ghana, India U.K. and other countries.’’

The Global President of the club, Bayo Olowoake, said that the supporters club was the first to register in Nigeria as a trust entity.

Olowoake said that a proper structure had been laid for the club’s revival and that the club was in partnerships with some organizations to sponsor the supporter’s club events.

Also, the Chairman, Complete Sports, Mumuni Alao, said that the supporters club could start with little contributions from the overseas chapter.

He said that little drops of water make the ocean; thereby the Stationery Stores Supporters could start to donate their widow’s mite to the progress of the club.

Alao also said that bringing Stationery Stores back as club could be a long time project, yet it was achievable.

In her goodwill message, Esther Imonikhe (Madam Stores) said it was a joy to be in the company of the supporters club and the players that came to grace the occasion.

Imonikhe said: “Today’s event is designed to honour some of those players for

their service to our great club. This is not just to honour them but also to share in the nostalgia of those bygone days.

“I take solace in the fact that Stationery Stores Supporters Trust is the first ever of such an enterprise in the annals of Nigerian soccer.

“This recognition is unprecedented in not just Nigeria but in Africa as well. I can only commend our supporters for their continued loyalty and dedication.’’

The highlights of the event included the presentation of awards to the 1992 team members, tagged: “Stationery Stores Supporters Trust Valuable Awards.”

The players were the right full back, Ganiyu Ajide, Abiodun Obafemi, (Olumo Rock) Koya Dosunmi (Assistant Captain) Wasiu Adetoro, Hakeem Ogunlade and Ike Shorunmu who captained the team then.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.