Stationery Stores FC solicit training ground in Lagos

The Chairman, Lagos-based Stationery Stores FC, Tilewa Adebajo, on Saturday pleaded with the Lagos State Government for a land in Epe to serve as a training ground.

Adebajo, who made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, said the land, if allocated, would also be used for the club’s proposed academy.

He said: “Lagos State Government can help us with a land in Epe area.

“We have located an abandoned vast of land in Epe, behind Lagos State University campus there.

“If government can allocate the land to us, we can set out from there; we will be able to build training facilities and football pitch and also site an academy there.

“We have sent proposals on the matter to the government; if approved then we will be able to continue with what we are doing.

“If we have this, then we will have a structure that can attract private investors to the club.”

Adebajo said Stationery Stores management had been all out seeking worthy investors to put the club back on track.

He said: “A lot of work is ongoing, because we need a structure in place to help resuscitate the club. We are in the advanced stage of securing a sponsorship.

“We need sustainable sponsorships that can support the team for major championships on a long time basis that is what we are doing.

“Our absence in the Nigeria National League is due to financial constraints, we need corporate sponsorships to thrive.

“The League Management Company has done a good job on the league by making it viable for investment and fans can now comfortably go out to watch league games.”

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, had earlier appealed to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to consider resuscitating Stationery Stores.

The sports minister made the appeal when he inspected the National Stadium, Surulere over the bid to handover the facility to the Lagos State Government.

The team, Stationery Stores, was at one time one of the leading clubs in the country and the favourite team of residents of Lagos.

Dalung, however, called on Ambode to wade into matters affecting the club to bring it back to reckoning.

Dalung said: “I am a fan of the club and I have been trying to look out for them. I love the club when I was in Plateau.

“Whatever be the circumstances that may have led to the end of the club, I trust you with your large heart and your capacity to intervene. I want the crisis to be resolved

and ensure that the team is resuscitated.”

