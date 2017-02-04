Stability in Senate’ll pave way for productive legislation — Lawan

Senator Ahmad Lawan, the Senate Leader, says the stability of the upper house will pave way for productive legislation that will impact positively on the lives of Nigerians.

Lawan stated this on Saturday in Nguru, Yobe State, while answering questions from newsmen.

He said: “A stable legislature is so key, so central and so important to any administration to execute policies and programmes that will transform the lives of the citizenry.”

He assured Nigerians that as the Senate Leader, he would work assiduously to ensure that legislative interventions were carried out in good time, “because we have no time to waste”.

Lawan said there was increased understanding between the ruling All Progressives Congress and the leadership of the National Assembly with respect to supremacy of the party.

He said his emergence as Senate leader had ushered in unity and stability in the Senate, describing it as a positive development for the party and the government.

The APC senator, representing Yobe North Senatorial District, emerged as Senate Leader on January 10, replacing Ali Ndume from Borno South Senatorial District, who had occupied the position since June 2015, when the upper chamber began the 8th session of the Senate on a fractious note.

Lawan said: “We need to collectively support the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to improve the lives of Nigerians.”

The legislator described the establishment of food security committee as a good development of government’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lawan led a Federal Government delegation to Nguru to deliver relief materials the government donated to victims of fire disaster.

NAN.

