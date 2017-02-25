Speaker escapes assassination attempt

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Justin Okonoboh, on Friday evening escaped assassination attempt at Igueben Local Government Area of the state. Okonoboh made this known when he briefed newsmen in Benin on Saturday. He thanked his backup driver for shading him from the assassins. Okonoboh said: “On my way back from […]

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Justin Okonoboh, on Friday evening escaped assassination attempt at Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

Okonoboh made this known when he briefed newsmen in Benin on Saturday.

He thanked his backup driver for shading him from the assassins.

Okonoboh said: “On my way back from my constituency at about 5.00 p.m. on Friday where I went to settle some land issues, my aide in the escort van called me from his phone that we should be on the alert that a Toyota Camry was chasing us.

“When we looked back, the car was behind my back up Hilux van. The Camry wanted to overtake the Hilux to block me but the driver did not allow them.

“The Toyota Camry struggled with the Hilux for about five kilometres and they almost crashed but did not give up.

“The policemen inside the Hilux van fired a shot into the air to scare them but that did not deter them as they kept chasing us.

“It happened around Ugbegun-Nebudin-Ujogba Road; it was when we got to the Benin-Auchi expressway they waved their hands to give us a warning.

“I do not know whether they are armed robbers or kidnappers but I know that only assassins will behave the way the men did.

“My security aides inside the Hilux said the men were armed.

“I have enough security aides attached to me but the challenge is that there are no vehicles to convey them when I am traveling.”

The Speaker said he had reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.