South West governors, others to converge on Ibadan for late Adebayo

The governors are to pay their last respect to Adebayo

Governors from the six states in the South West Zone would converge in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday to pay their last respects to late General Adeyinka Adebayo, a former military governor of the defunct Western Region.

Alhaji Olalekan Alli, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, said this in Ibadan on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Adebayo, who died on March 8 in Lagos at 89 years, was a former military governor of the then Western region between 1966 and 1971.

Alli, who is the Chairman of the Special Committee set up for the event, said the lying-in-state would take place at the Parliament Building at the Oyo State Secretariat.

He said: “Late General Adeyinka Adebayo was the predecessor of the six south west governors collectively.

“It is our belief that there is nothing more honourable than to give the late military hero a befitting burial.

“Dignitaries from all walks of life will join the Southwest governors to celebrate the exit of this icon.”

