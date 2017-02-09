Soldiers torture cripple for dressing in camouflage, arrested + video

Two soldiers on Tuesday tortured a crippled man on New Market Road, Onitsha, Anambra State for dressing in a camouflage.

The soldiers, according to available information, were passing along the road in a van when they spotted the crippled dressed in a camouflage on his wheelchair.

They came down from their van and beat him to stupor.

A video posted by one Prince Ifeanyichukwu Emmanuel on his Facebook showed how one of the soldiers dispossess the man of his wheelchair and threw it away.

The soldier then held the victim by the hand and dragged him on the road as his colleague joined him to flog him.

They eventually abandoned the man by the roadside.

But the Army said late on Wednesday that the soldiers have been apprehended.

A statement by the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.

“We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra State.

“In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.

“They have also been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer.

“Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.

“The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army.”

