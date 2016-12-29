Soldiers arrest two with live ammunitions in Southern Kaduna

Troops of the 1 Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna State have intercepted two men carrying live ammunitions in Kagoma Chiefdom in Southern Kaduna.

The culprits were nabbed when they drove a maroon-colored Volkswagen in front of the Sarkin Kagoma’s palace.

The General Officer Commanding, 1 Mechanized Division, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, and the troops were coming out of the palace after attending peace talks with the elders.

The troops became suspicious when they tried to stop the men and they declined.

The troops then approached them, only to discover there were live ammunitions in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the GOC has directed the immediate deployment of troops to Ninte, in Southern Kaduna.

Oyebade gave the order during a meeting with youths of Kagoma Chiefdom.

While assuring that the Army was on ground to restore peace without taking sides, the GOC appealed to both the Fulani communities and locals not to cause religious crisis.

He warned the youths not to allow anyone, especially politicians, use them to achieve their political agenda by causing crisis at the detriment of their own future.

The Pop Gwong of Kagoma, Paul Zakka Gyon, who attended the meeting, said the recent attacks were not unconnected to the displaced natives’ inability to return home.

Gyon appealed that troops be deployed to restore the confidence of the displaced to return home and stabilise the community before security agents are withdrawn.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.