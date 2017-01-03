Sokoto to establish 488 Integrated Islamiya/Nursery Schools – Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Government plans to establish 488 Integrated Islamiya/Nursery Schools across the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this on Monday at Tambuwal, headquarters of Tambuwal Local Government Area of the state.

He spoke at the closing ceremony of the 2016/2017 edition of the State Quranic Recitation Competition to select the representatives of the state to the forthcoming national and international editions.

The governor explained that the gesture was aimed at integrating western and Quranic schools’ systems.

Tambuwal further stated that the state government had recently upgraded 15 community female Islamiya Schools to enhance their performances.

The governor promised that he would continue to do more to ensure the growth of Islamic education as well as facilitate the proper recitation and memorisation of the Holy Quran.

Tambuwal said: “We will also continue to construct, rehabilitate and expand Mosques and Islamiyya Schools across the state.

“I am hereby directing the chairmen of the 23 local governments to do same.

“In the same vein, I am calling on wealthy individuals to help in this direction.”

Tambuwal further said he had recently signed the law establishing the state Zakkat and Endowment Committee, to further reduce the suffering of the people as well as street begging.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the District Head of Binji, Alhaji Kabiru Usman, pledged the Sultanate Council’s commitment to enhance Quranic recitation and memorisation.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Jabbi Kilgori, commended Tambuwal for his sustained support to the annual competition.

The Chairman of Tambuwal Local Government, Alhaji Zaki Bashire, said the one-week event was conducted peacefully and according to the laid down rules and regulations.

The highlight of the event was the donation of N1 million each to both the male and female best overall winners in the memorisation of 60 hizbs category, with Tajweed and Tafseer.

In addition, they were each given hajj seats by the Governor, together with the mother of the female best overall winner, while the father of the best male winner also got a hajj seat.

Similarly, the best male overall winner got a motorcycle from the sultan, while he also donated assorted furniture and other bridal items.

Both the male and female best overall winners in the 60 hizbs memorisation category with Tajweed only got a hajj seat each from the state government.

In the same vein, Tambuwal donated a vehicle to the state Coordinator of the Quranic Recitation Competition, Sheikh Bello Galadanchi.

The Religious Affairs Commissioner also donated motorcycles to the coordinators of the competition in the 23 local government areas.

