Soccer: Senegal restores Mbengue, Sow for African Nations Cup

Senegal restored experienced defender Cheikh Mbengue and striker Moussa Sow to their 23-man squad for this month’s African Nations Cup finals in Gabon.

The pair had missed November’s World Cup qualifier in South Africa but both had returned to participate at their third Nations Cup tournament.

Henri Saviet of St. Etienne was also recalled by Coach Aliou Cisse for the three-week tournament where Senegal played in Group B against Algeria, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

The squad includes 12 players who competed at the last Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea, where Senegal failed to get past the first round despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Senegal would open their campaign in Franceville on January 15 against Tunisia in Franceville.

