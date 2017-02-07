Skye Bank promotes over 300 staff, commends employees

Skye Bank has announced the promotion of over 300 staff in its employment for the 2016 annual staff performance review exercise.

The promotion, which cuts across several cadres of staff up to managerial level, is in line with the bank’s effort to reward staff who performed creditably in their various roles during the past financial year.

The bank also announced that it compensated some staff in the senior management cadre with monetary reward for their diligence and productivity, whilst a handful of staff who failed in the performance appraisal exercise on account of poor performance were exited.

The management of the bank has since approved payment of the entitlement and severance packages to the exited staff as contained in their engagement letters and as agreed with the workers union.

While announcing the outcome of the annual performance exercise, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Skye Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, congratulated all staff of the bank for their hard work in the last financial year, especially given the challenging operating environment.

According to Abiru: “We will continue to reward our staff who display high level of commitment towards their responsibilities and the bank’s strategic objectives.”

Abiru further noted that “a performance-driven organization is critical to the achievement of the bank’s overarching objectives”.

He urged the newly elevated staff to see their promotion as a call to re-dedicate themselves to excellence, assuring that those who deliver consistently on the job would earn commensurate benefits that befit high performers.

Skye Bank had last week announced the voluntary resignation of some Executive Directors from the services of the Bank.

The Directors, who had served in Executive Management capacity for nearly two years, were part of the old Board of Directors of the bank, some of whom earlier resigned voluntarily on July 4, 2016 following the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which consequently re-constituted the Board.

Skye Bank, designated as one of Nigeria’s eight Systematically Important Banks by the regulatory CBN, is a leading retail and commercial bank renowned for its electronic banking solutions as well as its product portfolio, which supports families, students, Small and Medium Enterprises and professionals across the country.

