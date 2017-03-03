Skye Bank presents cheque to first millionaire of its reward promo

Olusola Olusegun Ezekiel, who emerged the first winner and a millionaire at the ongoing Skye Bank’s flagship “Reach for the Skye Millionaire reward promo” season II, has been presented with a cheque of N1 million by the Bank.

The presentation was done by the Obateru of Egbin Kingdom, Oba Abdul Akeem Adeoriyomi Oyebo, who endorsed the initiative as real empowerment for customers of the Bank.

At the cheque presentation on Thursday, a visibly elated Ezekiel described the feeling as surreal than real and lauded the Bank for the wonderful reward initiative, which he said would transform lives and empower the indigents.

At the draw, 40 other customers of the Bank also walked away with consolation cash reward of N100,000 for 10 and N50,000 to another 10 customers, while 20 loyal customers won N20,000, with new customers who opened account at the venue winning consolation gifts such as blenders, standing fans and electric irons among others.

The monthly draw, which attracted a mammoth crowd of passersby and customers of the bank at the Popular Benson Bus Stop, Behind BRT Motor Park in Ikorodu, Lagos State, also saw the winner, who incidentally is a customer of Skye Bank at the Ikorodu main branch of the Bank, emerge through an open and transparent electronic ballot.

The traditional ruler, while sharing his joy at the event, commended Skye Bank for its commitment to financial inclusion, building entrepreneurs’ and empowering SME.

Skye Bank Plc, one of the fastest growing retail banks in Nigeria, is using the “Reach for the Skye Millionaire” promo to reward customers for their loyalty.

Season I of the reward promo produced over 37 millionaires, 48 customers won N250,000 and over 120 customers went home with N100,000 each and other household consolation prizes.

According the Bank’s Executive Director, Technology and Services, Innocent Ike: “This reward promo is another way of reconnecting with our customers and the society at large for whom we exist. There can be no Skye Bank without you. We have also embarked on this as way for us to say thank you to you our esteemed customers for banking with us.

“The reward promo is also intended to encourage Nigerians to imbibe the savings culture as no society or economy can grow without it. It is from this savings that one can invest and nurture it until it grows to become something one can fall back on in the future.”

Ike reiterated that new accounts opened at the draw venue, stand a chance of winning instant gifts.

Ike further explained that the first 200 re-activated accounts on a monthly basis will also enjoy free gift of recharge cards.

