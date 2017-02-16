Six PDP lawmakers defect to APC

Six of the eight Peoples Democratic Party members in the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The lawmakers spoke after the Acting Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, read a letter dated February 16 and signed by the defectors, indicating that they had decided to join the APC.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they were taking the step due to the division and infighting, which had factionalised their party.

The lawmakers include Akeem Bello, who was Minority Leader, and the Minority Whip, Mosunmola Sangodara.

Others are: Jude Idimogu, Dayo Famakinwa, Oluwa Fatai and Olusola Sokunle.

With the defection, only two members, Victor Akande and Dipo Olorunrinu, are now in the opposition.

Famakinwa said on the floor of the House that the achievements of Governor Akinwunmu Ambode also inspired him to join the APC.

Also, Oluwa, the member representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun constituency, said his reason for joining APC was due to feud between the Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff-led and Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi-led factions of the PDP.

Idimogu said: “APC is better.

“I don’t know how to appreciate the good work of the governor than to join his party to move the state forward.”

According to Sokunle, the decision to align with the ruling party was borne out of his desire to move his constituency forward.

The only female among the defectors, Sangodara, said she also took the step to serve her constituents better.

Sangodora said: “We are all aware of what is happening in PDP.”

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, welcomed the new members to APC and commended them for their decision.

Other APC lawmakers also rose to welcome the defectors into party and exchanged handshakes with them.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.