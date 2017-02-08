Six kidnapped in Kogi – Police

The Police in Kogi State on Tuesday said six persons had been kidnapped in Okene area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, William Aya, told newsmen in Lokoja that the victims were traveling in a commercial bus from Okene to Onitsha, Anambra State when their vehicle was stopped by unidentified gunmen.

According to Aya, the incident occurred at about 6:30am on Monday at Ochoze village on Okene-Auchi Road.

He said the bandits were 10, adding that the Police Commissioner had dispatched trackers to search the bush for the victims.

Aya said that the police were on top of the situation and that the victims and their abductors would be found very soon.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of Okene Local Government Area, Abdulrazaq Muhammad, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Okene and its environs.

Muhammad said in a statement that the curfew was in response to the growing wave of crimes in the area, urging residents and shop owners to comply.

He also said that activities of commercial motorcycle operators had been restricted to 6am to 6pm, while movement of persons and goods was scheduled for 6am to 8pm till further notice.

The administrator said in the statement that was signed by his media assistant, Abdulmumini Abubakar, that hotels, beer parlours and other related outfits would henceforth operate between 6am and 6pm.

He urged residents and visitors to strictly comply with the order as security agents had been directed to enforce it to the latter.

