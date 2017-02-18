Six feared dead in Zamfara as bandits, vigilante clash

Six bandits have died in another clash between them and members of a vigilante group in Zamfara State.

The clash occurred near Yan Waren Daji of Tsafe Local Government Area.

An eyewitness and resident of the village, Alhaji Musa Daji, who spoke to journalists on Friday, said many residents are now fleeing to Tsafe, the headquarters of the local government, for safety.

He said some residents of the village had mobilised themselves last Wednesday to attack the bandits’ in their hideout.

Six bandits were allegedly killed.

Daji further explained that this action might have provoked the bandits who “sent a message calling on the village head to leave before Friday”, the reason for the panic in the community.

He appealed to the security to intensify their patrol in the community in order to save the people from the attacks, saying: “We have really suffered in the last three weeks.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the attack, but said he was yet to get the report on people that were killed or their number.

Shehu, however, said peace and normalcy had returned to the village as the command had deployed its officers and men to restore peace, while investigation into the matter had commenced.

As a result of the clashes, the state government had in December, 2016 initiated a dialogue among the warring groups.

