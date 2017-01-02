Six die in Ogun, Katsina accidents — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Monday confirmed the death of three persons in a road accident involving a black Honda CRV Jeep and a white DAF trailer in the Sagamu axis of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, Clement Oladele, gave the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Sagamu.

He said that the accident could have been caused by overspeeding.

Oladele said: “The accident occurred around 2 pm and the rescue team were on ground to immediately manage the situation.

“The accident, which involved a black Honda CRV with registration number KRD 933DD and White Daf Trailer with registration number JJJ 107 XD , was caused by route violation and speed limit violation.

“The accident involved five persons, two male and three female, in which one male and one female got injured while one male and two female died.”

Oladele explained that both the injured and the dead were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

The sector commander advised motorists to avoid speeding and also to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Also on Monday, the FRSC confirmed at least three persons died in a motor accident on Malumfashi-Funtua Road in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, the FRSC’s Sector Commander in Katsina State, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the accident occurred at Karfi village on Monday.

He said that the accident involved a Volkswagen bus with registration number KTU 203 AA with 15 passengers on board.

Bagadawa explained that the vehicle skid-off the road and went to the bush when the driver attempted to dodge a pothole while on high speed.

He said that the three passengers died on the spot while the remaining passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries were

rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical treatment.

The sector commander urged motorists to desist from excessive speed and abide by traffic rules and regulations to avoid accident.

Bagadawa called on drivers who were yet to install the Speed Limit Device to do so for the safety of their passengers.

He warned motorists to avoid using worn-out tyres part of measures to reduce road traffic crashes.

