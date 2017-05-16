SIP: 25m meals served, over N41b spent by FG

The Presidency rolled out the figures on Tuesday

No less than 25 million meals have been served under the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme of the Buhari administration.

The Presidency is also said to be implementing a huge ramp up of the Social Investment Programmes as directed by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

At the end of last month, a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday said, the Buhari administration had spent N41,714,793,293 across all the 36 States and FCT implementing different aspects of the four Social Investment Programmes.

But a far more significant and urgent ramp-up of the Social Investment Programme spending is now on the way as directed by Prof. Osinbajo, the statement said.

A breakdown of the total number of meals served showed that 1,051, 619 million primary school pupils are now being fed across the seven states of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Zamfara States.

No less than 11,847 cooks have also been employed.

Altogether, 8,587 schools are involved in those States.

It is expected that ater in the week, more meals will be served as Delta and Abia States, which are now ready to be paid under the Federal Government school feeding scheme.

Specifically, Delta State is expected to receive soon N63,366,100 to start the feeding of 90,523 primary school pupils.

In the same vein, Abia State is also expected to receive N42,921,200.

Besides, Kaduna State has now been repaid N3.4 billion for its past expenses implementing the food programme ahead of the FG’s roll-out.

In a breakdown of the over N41 billion so far spent on the SIPs, N-Power, which is the job programme for unemployed graduates has received N26.418 billion, being the single largest spending item out of the four social investment programmes under the 2016 Appropriation.

Beside N-Power, actual released funding for the other three programmes, apart from other expenses, so far, are as follows:

Home Grown School Feeding – N7.092 billion

Conditional Cash Transfer – N800 million

Government Enterprises Entrepreneurship Programme – N7.301 billion.

The Acting President, who received the SIP Update Report recently, noted the progress made under each of the programmes, but gave express and urgent directives that the programmes be promptly expanded in coverage so that more Nigerians can start to benefit.

A comprehensive SIP implementation analysis shows that every local government area, every State and the FCT have beneficiaries in one of the four programmes, while some states are already benefiting in more than one.

For instance, under the N-Power job scheme for unemployed graduates now running in 36 States and FCT, 162,024 unemployed graduates have been effectively enrolled and validated-meaning have been cleared to be receiving the N30,000 monthly stipends, out of the 200,000 originally engaged late last year.

A vast majority of the validated beneficiaries have been receiving stipends as at March 31, 2017.

An additional number has just been added to the list of those receiving their pay in the last several weeks.

However, effort is being made to validate others and ensure that the 200,000 places provided for in the first batch of the N-Power programme are all effectively validated as provided for under the first phase of the programme.

A date for the engagement of more N-power beneficiaries and the reopening of the portal to receive more applications would be announced soon.

Under the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme, 26,942 beneficiaries are now being funded as at last month with the monthly N5,000 stipend in nine States and 84 Local Government Areas.

The States are Borno, Cross River, Niger, Kwara, Ekiti, Kogi, Oyo, Osun and Bauchi.

Based on the recent directive of the Acting President, the number is expected to add up to about 400,000 beneficiaries (and in more States) in a couple of months.

Also the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme designed for the empowerment of market women, traders, artisans and others has also recorded good progress with the disbursement of 57,234 interest free loans, except a one-time low administrative fee.

GEEP, which is designed for well over one million Nigerians, has now registered 3,162,451 people who have showed interest and are members of 26,924 registered cooperatives for purposes of the loans.

So far, women participation has been remarkable with 56 per cent of loans so far disbursed to women beneficiaries in 28 States and FCT.

Directives have also been given to scale up the loan disbursement to 150,000 by end of next month.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.