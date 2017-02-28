Singer Banky W’s house gutted by fire

The house of Nigerian song writer and singer, Banky W, has been gutted by fire.

Banky W, whose real name is Olubankole Wellington, shared the details with his fans on his Instagram handle: @bankywellington.

He said he and his dog, Duke, escaped unhurt.

Banky W said: “Thank God I was awake to smell the smoke. Thank God we caught it early enough and the damage wasn’t so bad. It basically burnt some of the stuff that was around it.

“So awards, portraits, and some small electronics. But thank God, Duke and I are alive and well. We only had to form James Bond and climb down from the top floor balcony.

“Thank God for my neighbours and the amazing workers in and around the compound for helping us escape via the balcony, helping put out the fire, and helping with the aftermath/cleaning.

“Thank God for life. And I’m not even upset. I’m just grateful for life, health and for the grace and mercy of God.

“I figure I’m about to have the best year ever so the devil tried to throw a tantrum.

But not today Satan. Not today, not ever. Now sit back and watch me be great.

By God’s grace. Amen. God bless you all.”

The singer, whose songs include: “Jaiye Orimi’’ and “All I Want Is You” Feat. Chidinma, recently acted a lead role in the film: “The Wedding Party.”

