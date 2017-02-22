Siasia loses out of Bafana Bafana job

Former Super Eagles’ coach, Samson Siasia, has lost out in the race to guide South Africa’s senior national team, Bafana Bafana. Siasia, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics Men Football competition, applied for the vacant South Africa coaching job last week. However the South Africa Football Association unveiled a final shortlist […]

Former Super Eagles’ coach, Samson Siasia, has lost out in the race to guide South Africa’s senior national team, Bafana Bafana.

Siasia, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics Men Football competition, applied for the vacant South Africa coaching job last week.

However the South Africa Football Association unveiled a final shortlist of five coaches for the vacant job with Siasia’s name missing.

The list comprises of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Hugo Broos, Harve Renard, Carlos Quirezon, Roy Hodgson and Baxter.

The shortlist was compiled by the panel set by SAFA, which was made up of former national team captains Benni McCarthy, Lucas Radebe and Neil Tovey.

