Siasia applies for Orlando Pirates job

Former Nigeria Under-23 head coach, Samson Siasia, has revealed he applied for the Orlando Pirates coaching job.

Siasia is coming off a successful stint with Nigeria’s Dream Team at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games where they scooped bronze after finishing third.

The 49-year-old tactician is now looking for a job after parting ways with the Nigerian Football Federation and has since set his sights on the Bucs coaching job.

Pirates have been under the guidance of caretaker coach Augusto Palacios since November last year, but they have intensified their search for a permanent coach in recent times.

“We’re talking, we have been in discussions for the past two weeks and I have already sent them my resume,” Siasia informed.

“My agent will contact me as soon as something comes up. It’s about time I got another job.”

It has also been reported that the retired striker, who won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title with Nigeria, has applied for the South Africa coaching job.

Bafana Bafana are currently without a head coach following the dismissal of controversial tactician, Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba, two months ago.

Siasia has had several spells with the Super Eagles of Nigeria as the head coach – his most recent one was last year after the departure of Sunday Oliseh.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.