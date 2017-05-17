Sharapova denied French Open wildcard

Maria Sharapova has been denied a wildcard for the main draw of this year’s French Open.
After serving a suspension for a failed drugs test, Sharapova was unable to gain enough ranking points to gain entry into qualifying for the Major at Roland Garros, leaving the Russian in hope of receiving a wildcard from tournament organisers.
However, despite a much-hyped announcement on social media, a decision has been made to leave the two-time champion out of the reckoning for the event which begins later this month.
Since her return, the 30-year-old has reached the semi-finals of a WTA event in Stuttgart before exiting at the second-round stage in Madrid.
She is currently taking part in the Italian Open, with her first-round win enabling her to enter the qualifying rounds at Wimbledon, should she not be handed a wildcard.
Sharapova began the week at 211th in the world rankings.
