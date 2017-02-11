Seven-year-old completes 10km at 2nd Access Bank Lagos City marathon

A seven-year-old, Damilola Oluwaseun, became the spotlight of the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon when she completed 10km of the 42km race.

Oluwaseun, who joined the race at the 32km point, which is at the end of Lekki Bridge, said she was elated to have ran 10km.

She said: “I feel happy that I was able to run the 10km.

“It was not easy, but it was worth trying.

“It feels good.”

The race started at the National Stadium, Lagos and ended at the Eko Atlantic City.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 64 foreign and 102 local elite athletes participated in the race that registered 55,000 runners from 27 countries, including Nigeria.

Abraham Kiptom and Rhoda Jepokorir of Kenya won the international male and female categories.

Philip Sharabutu also defended the first Nigerian male title and Emmanuel Gyang came second in the Nigerian male category.

NAN.

