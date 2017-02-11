Seven soldiers killed as troops repel Boko Haram ambush in Borno

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have gallantly fought their way through an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents along Ajiri-Dikwa Road in Borno State, according to an official.

Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, stated this in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri.

Samuel said the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

Samuel said: “Elements of troops affected encountered the ambush while conducting routine rotation of troops last night.

“The gallant troops fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists.”

Samuel however confirmed that 19 soldiers were injured during the incident.

He said: “Unfortunately seven soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries.

“The soldiers who sustained injuries during the fierce encounter have been evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at Military hospital in Maiduguri.

“The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents.

“Additional troops have been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.”

