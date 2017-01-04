Serena out of Auckland classic

Top seed Serena Williams was knocked out of the ASB Classic in Auckland in the second round by fellow American Madison Brengle on Wednesday.
World number two Williams was beaten 6-4 6-7 (7/3) 6-4 by the 26-year-old, who is 70 places below her in the current rankings.
It was the biggest win of Brengle’s career and her first against a top-three opponent, with Williams making 88 unforced errors.
“I really think I played – I’m trying to think of a word that’s not obscene – but that’s how I played,” Serena told wtatennis.com after the match.
“Eighty eight unforced errors is too much, just way too many. It’s a lot. I can’t expect to win hitting that many errors.
“I couldn’t get used to the wind; my opponent was playing in the same conditions, and maybe the wind was more suited for her game, but it was really annoying me for whatever reason.”
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.
Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.