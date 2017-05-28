LATEST NEWS:
FeaturedNews

Senators take delivery of another set of fridges, TV sets 18 months after first supply

Sources said the Senators, inaugurated in June 2015, were supplied fridges and television sets in October of the same year.

Senators have started taking possession of another set of refrigerators and television sets.
This is coming barely 18 months after the first supply of television sets and refrigerators to the senators.
Sources said the Senators, inaugurated in June 2015, were supplied fridges and television sets in October of the same year.
This time around, they are being supplied with a giant Thermocool refrigerator and 42 inch television sets.
Last week, the television sets and refrigerators were delivered to the Senate Wing of the National Assembly complex for the 109 senators.
Senators and members of the House of Representatives had spent N7.5 billion to buy official cars in 2016 and again budgeted ‎N6.5 billion for official cars this year.
None of those empowered to speak with the media replied to enquiries by The Eagle Online to the development.

