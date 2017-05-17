Senate summons AGF over N25b Sugar Development Levy

The presentations on the levy by the NCS and NSDF were deemed not satisfactory by the Senate

The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, ‎over the N24.5 billion Sugar Development Levy between 2012 and 2016.

Idris was summoned by the Senate Adhoc Committee on alleged misuse of government revenue sequel to the discrepancies discovered in the collection and remittance of the Sugar Development Levy over a period of five years.

The committee, led by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, was angry with the Nigeria Customs Service and ‎the National Sugar Development Fund over discrepancies in the remittance of the Sugar Levy.

According to the document obtained from the committee, N1.3 billion was collected as Sugar Levy in 2012; in 2013, N4.8 billion‎; 2014, N5.6 billion; 2015, N4.1 billion; and 2016, N8.7 billion.

But the remittance were N1.1 billion in 2012; 2013, N4.8 billion; 2014, N5.6 billion; 2015, N4.1billion; and 2016, N8.7 billion.

Olamilekan queried the‎ discrepancies in the collection and remittance of the Sugar Development Levy within five years in review.

The chairman, who was displeased by the presentation of the NCS and the National Sugar Development Fund, directed the agencies to appear before the Committee on Thursday with the Accountant General of the Federation.

According to the chairman, either by error of omission or intention something ‎is not adding up.

