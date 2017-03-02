Senate investigates Customs over breaking of shops, seizure of 4550 bags of rice

The Senate on Thursday resolved to investigate the alleged invasion of shops by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service in Sango area of Ogun State.

The Customs men were said to have alongside soldiers broken into several shops in the market around 12am.

They reportedly took away 4,550 bags of rice and 75 jerrycans of vegetable oil, estimated at millions of naira.‎

The Senate decision was sequel to point of order raised by Senator Gbolahan Dada on the matter.

Dada demanded for Senate’s intervention on the matter.

When the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over plenary, raised the matter, senators overwhelmingly supported the prayer Dada.

The matter is going to be investigated by Senate Committee on Customs. ‎

It could be recalled that rice sellers in Sango Market in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State last week blocked the Temidire end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for over seven hours.

The traders were protesting against the alleged invasion of customs officials from the Federal Operation Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ikeja, who allegedly broke into several shops in the market around 12am.‎

The operatives, who were reportedly accompanied by soldiers attached to OP MESSA, were said to have impounded about 4,550 bags of rice.

‎The traders also accused the officials of breaking their safes and taking money during the operation that lasted for about three hours.

It took the intervention of the Area Commander, Sango-Ota, ACP Fayoade Adegoke, and a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Akinpelu Aina, before the expressway was opened at 2.15pm.

