Senate condemns attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to review its foreign policies in the interest of Nigerians abroad.

The call was at the backdrop of recent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, which the Senate condemned as barbaric and unfortunate.

Addressing newsmen on the issue in Abuja, the spokesman of the upper chamber, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, said the development was capable of endangering the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa.

He recounted Nigeria’s contributions and sacrifice to liberate South Africa from the clutches of apartheid, saying that enormous resources were spent by Nigeria to set that country free.

Abdullahi said: “It doesn’t tell well about our relationship with South Africa dating back to history.

“The government of South Africa should rise up to the occasion and call these young people to order, and let them know what Nigeria contributed in their quest for freedom.

“We have our own problems to cater for. Nigerians deserve better treatment.”

Supporting the spokesman, Senator Dino Melaye urged the government to have a citizens-based foreign policy.

Melaye said: “Citizens’ diplomacy should be the focus of our foreign policy. Nigeria must defend Nigerians anywhere in the world.”

