Senate assures EFCC of adequate funding in 2017

The Senate has promised to provide necessary support needed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to stamp out corruption in Nigeria.

Chukwuka Utazi, the Chairman, Senate Committee on anti-corruption, made the pledge on Wednesday during the 2017 budget defence by the EFCC.

Utazi, who commended the anti-graft agency for doing a great job in combating economic and financial crimes, said the Senate is committed to building a strong EFCC by appropriating adequate funds for its activities under the current financial year with a view to boost the anti-corruption war of the present administration.

He said: “We want to build a strong institution so that anybody who wants to work against it will not succeed.

“The Senate is committed in doing that.”

Utazi also expressed support for the EFCC in establishing radio and television stations towards achieving one of its core mandates in enlightening the Nigerian people on the dangers of corruption.

Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of EFCC, presented a budget proposal of N17,202,253,360.00 for 2017.

The budget represents an 8.5 per cent decrease to the N18,887,531,636.00 budgeted for the Commission in 2016.

Magu gave a breakdown of the budget thus: Capital Expenditure, N7,074,223,708.00; Personnel Expenditure, N7,127,316,354.00; and Overhead Expenditure, N3,000,713,298.00.

Magu further presented an addendum of N2.43 billion, which entailed the contract agreement between Messrs Julius Berger Plc and the EFCC not captured in the initial submission to the Committee.

The EFCC boss acknowledged the tremendous support given to the Commission in 2016, especially in the area of mobilization for completion of the EFCC Headquarters, and appealed for increase in the budgetary allocation to enable the Commission function effectively in the 2017 fiscal year.

At the session were Monsurat Sunmonu, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs; Sani Mustapha Mohammed, Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption; Dino Melaye, Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT; and Sabo Mohammed, Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

Magu was accompanied to the session by the management staff of the EFCC.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.