Senate asks Buhari to replace Akinwande as Chairman-designate of NERC

The Senate on Tuesday asked the President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Prof. Akintunde Akinwande as the Chairman-designate of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission.

This followed Akinwande’s refusal to appear before the Senate Committee that screened other members of the NERC Board.

It was reported in October that Akinwande had rejected his appointment when he shunned his invitation to appear before the Senate Committee on Power for screening and consequently stalled the screening of other nominees.

But the Presidency quickly denounced the report that Akinwande rejected the appointment as chairman-designate of the Governing Board of the Agency.

However, at the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and ‎Metallurgy on Tuesday, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who is the Chairman of the committee, said Akinwande refused to appear before the Committee for screening.

Thereafter, the Senate confirmed Sanusi Garba as the Vice Chairman (North West); Nathan Rogers Shatti, Commissioner (North East); Dr. Moses Arigu, Commissioner (North Central); Dafe Akpedeye, Commissioner (South-East); and Dr. Musilliu Oseni, Commissioner (South West).

