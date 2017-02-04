Sen. Ogembe decries abductions, killings in Kogi

Senator Ahmed Ogembe on Saturday decried the spate of abductions and killings in his constituency.

Ogembe, who challenged security agencies to work harder to end the trend, is from Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Ogembe said: “The security situation in Kogi Central gets worse every day; the security agencies must brace for these challenges and make the area safer.”

He regretted that Ebiraland had been invaded by wicked people and urged the residents to help the police by providing useful information that would aid their efforts.

He said: “I believe that the perpetrators of these evils are within Kogi; we must all be vigilant and be ready to fish them out.”

Ogembe commended the authorities of Okene Local Government over the recent order restricting movement to specific hours, and urged the people to comply as it was for their own good.

Cases of abductions and killings have become common in the area with many victims of abductions usually found death, few days after being taken away.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.