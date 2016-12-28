Local Government Councils in Edo State have received N1.78 billion as their allocations for November from the Joint Account Allocation Committee.

Macaulay Ehonor, the Head of Esan North-East Local Government Area, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday shortly after a meeting between representatives of the state and local governments.

Ehonor said: “N1.181 billion of the N1.78 billion is expected to be spent on mandatory expenditure as the bulk of the figure will go for the payment of teachers’ salaries.

“The balance of N587.35 million will be shared among the councils.”

Ehonor also disclosed that three local government councils – Oredo, Orhiomwon and Uhumwode – would receive negative allocation as they had not been able to pay their teachers’ salaries.

He said that the State Government had promised to intervene to enable the councils meet their other obligations to their staff members.

He said: “The state government has promised to help the various local government councils carry out an assessment of economic potential of their locality to enable them increase their revenue base.”

Ehonor, who warned local government councils’ personnel against absenteeism, directed their officials to carry out physical verifications of teachers as soon as schools resumed from the Yuletide holidays.

He also directed the councils to ensure that their marriage registries were functional and updated, emphasising that the State Government would not interfere with the councils’ allocations.

Governor Godwin Obaseki; his Deputy, Philip Shaibu; the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie; and the Head of Service, Gladys Idahor, attended the meeting.

