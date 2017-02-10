See what 28 power generation stations sent out on Wednesday

The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry says 28 power stations sent out average of 3,134mw/hour of electricity on February 8, according to the industry’s website’s report in Abuja.

The report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday, also indicated that the power sector also lost estimated N1,043,000,000 on February 8 due to constraints of gas supply and water supply to the power generating stations.

According to the report, the total gas constraints for the period results in the loss of 2,024MW while the reported grid constraint was zeroMW and the water management constraint, 150MW.

On sector reform activities, NESI said Delta power station lost functionality from four turbines due to combination of mechanical difficulties and maintenance work at Nigeria Petroleum Development Company gas well.

The report also said there was increase in gas constraints due to the maintenance work on NPDC gas well.

It also revealed that the entire power sent out was down by 296MWh against the 3,430MWh/hour sent out on February 7.

The report further said that the three hydro stations: Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro recorded the highest 417, 336, and 295 MWh of electricity sent out respectively.

It further revealed that a combination of the remaining 25 power stations, powered by gas, sent out a total of 2,086 MWh of electricity during the day under review.

