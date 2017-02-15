See those on entourage of Saraki, Dogara to meet Buhari

Available information has it that there are at least three ranking members of the Senate and House of Representatives who are on the entourage of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening (today).

The Eagle Online was told that from the Senate is the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The House of Representatives has sent the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Lasun, and the Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to be a part of the meeting.

Buhari has been in the United Kingdom since January 19 when he proceeded on vacation.

He was being expected back in the office on February 6, but on February 5 he wrote the National Assembly for an extension of the 10-day holiday he initially announced.

He said this was to enable him collect the results of some tests carried out on him.

Already, Saraki has arrived in London for the meeting.

