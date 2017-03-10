See large cache of arms surrendered by repentant armed bandits, rustlers

The weapons were handed to 223 Battalion, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army in the presence of some State Government officials and representatives of the various heads of security agencies in the State

Following the peace initiative by the Zamfara State Government in concert with the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, which started in 2016, repentant armed bandits and livestock rustlers have continued to surrender their weapons to the military in the State.

On Wednesday, repentant armed bandits and members of a local vigilante group, Yansakai, in Ruwan Tofa, Yar Galadima and Babban Doka in Maru Local Government Area, Danwaren Daji in Tsafe Local Government Area, as well as Mada in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, handed over large quantities of dangerous arms and ammunition.

These includes three AK-47 rifles, one foreign made pistol, 1,169 dane guns, 323 locally made pistols, 54 locally made revolvers, 102 locally made multi-barrel pistols and 22 locally made double barrel rifles.

The weapons were handed to 223 Battalion, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army in the presence of some State Government officials and representatives of the various heads of security agencies in the State.

Over the last few months, over 1,000 assorted weapons have been surrendered across the North West Zone.

